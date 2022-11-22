BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown could potentially host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials.

The Olympic Diving Trials are the highest level of diving competition before the actual Olympics. Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials as they are one of two finalists.

The application was put together by a team from Mylan Park. Director of Aquatic and Track facility at Mylan Park, Jennifer Lainhart says this would be a big opportunity for not just Morgantown, but the state.

“It brings a lot of recognition to the area so companies that know about the Olympics. Which who doesn’t know about the Olympics? Would know about the aquatic center and know what we are doing here. It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase the facility and the community.”

The aquatic center at Mylan Park is only a few years old and is state-of-the-art. They bring to the table what others can’t provide.

“When you put it indoors you have to raise the roof and lower the water depth. That costs money to heat and cool throughout the year, so a lot of people aren’t doing it. We have one of the most brand-new indoor platform facilities. That includes the entire tower and everything they need for a pre-Olympic experience.”

Lainhart says the community has been a big help to help to get the Olympic trials to Morgantown.

“When we put the bid in, we were considering a budget of over a million a couple of million dollars just to put on what they want to put on. There’s some money we will have to put up to do this. We know there are people supporting it and businesses. Even with the nationals, we’ve had a lot of businesses looking to support this event going forward.”

The final selection is expected to be made by the end of the year.

