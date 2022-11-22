ODOT brings back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Department of Transportation has brought back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign.

15 different plows were submitted by schools ranging from elementary to high schools.

Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, says it’s a good way for students to show their talents.

“The students really just make our plows look good they really look cool going down the road with this artwork on it and it’s an opportunity for them to show off their artistic ability as well as show off their school pride. Several of them are marked with the school name or mascot,” Rittenhouse said.

If you are interested in voting you can vote on the ODOT District 10 Facebook page. The last day to vote on the plows is November 25.

