Parkersburg Art Center will start their annual artist trees contest this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Beginning this Saturday PAC will open their doors to the public to view their annual artist trees contest.

The contest allows local artists the opportunity to create are like their favorite artist but with a holiday twist. Artists such as DaVinci, Banksy, Picasso and more will be represented.

Managing Director, Jessie Siefert, says this contest allows local artists the opportunity to think outside the box.

“Well the idea with the trees is let’s say you love a Picasso painting well you have to think creatively, if Picasso were to decorate a Christmas tree what would he do and that’s what we do. The individuals that design the trees have to think outside of the box,” Siefert said.

The contest will be available for you to vote on starting Sunday through the end of December.

