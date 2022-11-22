Slider’s Smoked Meats participates in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’ for third year in a row

Hunters Helping the Hungry
Hunters Helping the Hungry(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row Lyle Slider and his company, Slider’s Smoked Meats, has participated in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’.

This program certifies 15 agriculture plants throughout the state to process deer to help feed families in need in their areas.

Last year after opening weekend for deer hunting Slider says they processed over 250 pounds of meat and this year it is a similar amount.

Slider says that he takes pride in being a company who can lend a helping hand to the community because without the community he wouldn’t be in business.

“It’s a blessing to no end that to know your children aren’t going to bed hungry or you as a parent is not going to bed hungry that night. It means a lot, it means so very, very much to be a participant in this program,” Slider said.

If you are interested in participating you can call (304) 474-3471 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.

Latest News

According to officials, firefighters are on scene of a brush fire on the 700 block of Summit...
Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna
WTAP Daybreak - Grant for Police Tech
WTAP Daybreak - Grant for Police Tech
Washington County Sheriff's office is getting new technology.
Local law enforcement will get robot technology for SWAT team and a new drone
Paint the plow
ODOT brings back their annual ‘Paint the Plow’ campaign