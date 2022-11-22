Slider’s Smoked Meats participates in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’ for third year in a row

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row Lyle Slider and his company, Slider’s Smoked Meats, has participated in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’.

This program certifies 15 agriculture plants throughout the state to process deer to help feed families in need in their areas.

Last year after opening weekend for deer hunting Slider says they processed over 250 pounds of meat and this year it is a similar amount.

Slider says that he takes pride in being a company who can lend a helping hand to the community because without the community he wouldn’t be in business.

“It’s a blessing to no end that to know your children aren’t going to bed hungry or you as a parent is not going to bed hungry that night. It means a lot, it means so very, very much to be a participant in this program,” Slider said.

If you are interested in participating you can call (304) 474-3471 for more information.

