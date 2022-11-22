UPDATE: Brush fire extinguished; W.Va. Division of Forestry investigating

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna has been extinguished, according to officials.

The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre was involved.

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause.

