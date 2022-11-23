Blennerhassett Hotel prepares for biggest Thanksgiving dinner in hotel history

“It’s great to bring families together...”
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Belnnerhassett hotel is preparing for their biggest thanksgiving dinner in the history of the hotel. The hotel is expecting around 450-500 guests, according to Execute Chef Shiflett.

The buffet-style dinner will have hand-carved meats like ham, turkey, prime rib, and Mediterranean cod. There will also be veggies, casseroles, soups, and desserts.

Chef Ron Shiflett said everything is made to order.

Chef Shiflett is the executive chef at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

He said that the staff has put a lot of love into preparing the dinner.

Shiflett explained that planning and doing these dinners at home takes a lot of work, saying he wants people to enjoy the food… but most importantly enjoy spending time with their families. and that it’s good to be able to spend time with those coming in to visit for the holidays.

”... Here you;re going to get it prepared by us. You’re going to get to spend time with your family as opposed to spending time in the kitchen. It’s great to bring families together and share that with them.”

Chef Shiflett said reservations are closed, but they will be able to take walk-ins throughout the day.

The dinner is from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Thanksgiving day.

It costs around $60 for adults and $19 dollars for children.

