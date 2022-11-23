Children’s Home Society’s annual Little Red Stocking Campaign starts this Friday

The campaign will last until December 24th.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Children’s Home Society will be kicking off their annual Little Red Stocking Campaign this Friday.

Some stores have even gotten a head start.

How it works is participating stores will ask if you want to donate to the cause. Then, if you donate, your name will be put up on a little red stocking.

Funds raised go towards all Children’s Home Society programs. This includes their foster kid work, their early childhood programs, and more.

Jodie Null of a local Children’s Home Society said, “For the children that we serve, you know, this means physical safety, food, shelter - and it just really helps ensure that our children receive these basic supports today and tomorrow.”

Null said a lot of local ParMar and GoMart gas stations participate. The Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg, a lot of banks, and other locations are also included.

The campaign will last until December 24th.

It is a statewide initiative however funds raised locally stay local, according to Null.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Structure fire breaks out in Davisville Monday morning
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.

Latest News

Local businesses wanting people to shop local on Small Business Saturday
Local businesses wanting people to shop local on Small Business Saturday
Washington State Community College gets over $220 thousand for campus safety improvements
Washington State Community College gets over $220 thousand for campus safety improvements
Artist trees
Parkersburg Art Center will start their annual artist trees contest this Saturday
Hunters Helping the Hungry
Slider’s Smoked Meats participates in ‘Hunters Helping the Hungry’ for third year in a row