Children’s Home Society’s annual Little Red Stocking Campaign starts this Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Children’s Home Society will be kicking off their annual Little Red Stocking Campaign this Friday.

Some stores have even gotten a head start.

How it works is participating stores will ask if you want to donate to the cause. Then, if you donate, your name will be put up on a little red stocking.

Funds raised go towards all Children’s Home Society programs. This includes their foster kid work, their early childhood programs, and more.

Jodie Null of a local Children’s Home Society said, “For the children that we serve, you know, this means physical safety, food, shelter - and it just really helps ensure that our children receive these basic supports today and tomorrow.”

Null said a lot of local ParMar and GoMart gas stations participate. The Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg, a lot of banks, and other locations are also included.

The campaign will last until December 24th.

It is a statewide initiative however funds raised locally stay local, according to Null.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.