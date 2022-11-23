Christmas Tree prices impacted by inflation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Inflation continues to impact many aspects of the holidays.

Christmas tree prices will be seeing an increase this holiday season.

Evergreen Christmas Tree Farms owner, Terry Dunn says that this is the first time the farm is raising prices on trees in a very long time. Including during the pandemic.

Dunn says a lot of the reason as to why prices are going up is because of labor and outside inventory costs going up because of the inflation.

“Gas prices and equipment prices that we have to utilize has just really jumped. So, this year we raised our prices. And I think that we’re probably the last ones to have actually have done that. And last year, I think you saw most places that were selling trees already jumped their prices,” says Dunn.

Dunn says christmas tree sales are starting this Thanksgiving.

Sales will happen every Thursday through Sunday until all trees are sold.

