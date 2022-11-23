Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Parkersburg

Tyveair Traykies Ross-Wilkins was arrested Tuesday after officials executed a search warrant on a residence and found suspected meth and fentanyl.(Parkersburg Police Department)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Tyveair Traykies Ross-Wilkins, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, November 22, The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Parkersburg Police Department, executed a search warrant at the eight-hundred block of Dickel Avenue in Parkersburg.

Task Force agents seized approximately 4.4 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine and approximately a half pound of suspected fentanyl.

Ross-Wilkins was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court. He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond.

