Frontier Middle/High School held a career day for students

Students at Frontier got to talk with people in several different careers, including several alumni, to see different careers that they might not have thought about.

Presenters included someone from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a veterinary nurse, and an artists talked with students about their job and answered questions that students may have had.

School Counselor Holly Cunningham talked about how this helps the students.

Cunningham said, “I just really want to expose them. A lot of times, living where we are, they don’t see a lot of things. They may never see a stage manager that is based out of Nashville. They may never think about being a railroad engineer. It’s all about exposer and think big, dream big, and know that they can do it.”

Junior Devin Carpenter talked about how a career day isn’t the only way to learn about what other people do.

Carpenter said, “Having a career day in general, whether it’s at school or random people that you see; if they want to talk about their career, I think it would be a good opportunity for you.”

Career day helped some students, like senior Macie Gilkey, come up with a back up plan for their future.

Gilkey said, “We were talking to a lady about working for different people in the education field. It kind of made me think, if nursing doesn’t work out, that maybe education could be something that I would want to fall back on. I do like helping other people out a lot actually.”

