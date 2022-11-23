The Giving Season - Salvation Army prepares for Thanksgiving meal initiative

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg is preparing for its Thanksgiving meal initiative.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanksgiving is near and the community is feeling the giving spirit.

The Salvation Army of Parkersburg’s kitchen has been buzzing since Monday. Both staff and volunteers are preparing stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes, and more.

It’s all for their Thanksgiving meal initiative.

Captain Marjorie Rowe said, “So many people, if we didn’t do this, they wouldn’t have a hot meal for Thanksgiving. Some people wouldn’t have a meal at all on Thanksgiving.”

Local churches, WVU Medicine Camden Clark staff, and other volunteers have stepped up to the plate.

“Oh it’s more than a weight off my shoulders. It is one less thing that I have to do. Without them, I couldn’t do it,” Rowe said.

With the community’s help, The Salvation Army of Parkersburg will give at least 1,500 people a Thanksgiving meal.

One volunteer said, “I really just hope people know that our community cares for them. You know, we don’t want anybody to go hungry this Thanksgiving.”

Even our local kids have joined the effort.

Rowe said, “The teenagers - they’re slicing pies, they’re bagging rolls, they are actually mopping and sweeping…,”

Meals will be distributed on Thanksgiving day.

If you want to help out, stop by the Salvation Army of Parkersburg between 9am and 2pm on Wednesday or between 9am and 1pm on Thursday.

