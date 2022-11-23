Justice gives Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank $500 thousand each

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is making a significant donation to help food banks in the state. The governor is giving both Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank $500 thousand each.

This is now the third year in a row that justice is doing this donation to help with food insecurity and hunger in the state.

Mountaineer Food Bank chief executive officer, Chad Morrison says these funds will go a long way with everyone feeling the hit of the current inflation this holiday season.

“Right now, food banks across the country and definitely here in West Virginia are purchasing more food than ever. Donated foods are way, way down and we’ve got to fill in those gaps by actually buying all the different foods we need in our program and to provide to our member agencies. So, this is a considerable amount that will go towards purchasing more food for people struggling here in West Virginia,” says Morrison.

Morrison says that these funds will go a long way to not only help those in need, but the food pantries associated with the food banks as well.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.