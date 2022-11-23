Obituary: Bussey Jr, Dayton James “Jim”

Dayton James “Jim” Bussey Jr, 73, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022.

He was born June 24, 1949, in Elkins, WV, a son of the late Dayton J. and Betty Phares Bussey.

Jim was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He retired from Eramet after 40 years of service. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved golfing, hunting, and fishing. He was a former member of the Wood County Bass Masters Association.

He is survived by his wife, Carla Napier Bussey; son, Jason Bussey (Stephanie) of Beckley, WV; sister, Linda Kaye Lipson of Charlotte, NC; mother-in-law, Patsy Napier of Vienna; two grandchildren, Emma Marie and Ella Lyndsey Bussey; two nephews, Eric (Cody) Lipson and Ryan Lipson (Kathryn); one great-niece, Allison Lipson; and his beloved dog, Jinger.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Fowler; brother-in-law, Bobby Jack Fowler; and brother-in-law, Dr. Stephen Lipson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Private burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

