Obituary: Christopher, Delbert W. “Doc”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delbert W. “Doc” Christopher, 75, of Belpre, passed away at 8:27 pm, Thursday (Nov. 17) at Belpre Emergency Room.  He was born on December 2, 1946, in Washington County, Ohio, to Kenneth and Dorothy White Christopher.

He had been employed at B. F. Goodrich and was a member of Light House Baptist Church.

He married Judy Davis, who preceded him in death.  Surviving is his son Paul Christopher of Belpre, and daughter Beth Moyers of Belpre; grandchildren:  Hannah Anderson, Patrick Davis, and Kenneth Moyers; 2 great-grandchildren, Braylen and Aayan Anderson and sister, Jo Ann “Sissa” (Craig) Legleitner.

Proceeding in death, in addition to his parents and wife, was his daughter Christina Davis.

At his request, he will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

