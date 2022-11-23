Obituary: Hanshaw, Stephen Craig

Stephen Craig Hanshaw, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 19, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg on November 4, 1955, a son of the late James H. and Phyllis Marie Nichols Hanshaw.

Mr. Hanshaw was a lifelong mechanic. He owned and operated his own business, Smitty’s Garage, in Dallison for several years and previously worked for Mullen Motors. He also worked for Simonton Windows.

Surviving is three children: Stephenie Hanshaw, Franklin Hanshaw, and Jamie Hanshaw, all of Parkersburg; sisters: Elaine Miles of Vienna and Tanya Loseys of Cincinnati, OH; nine grandchildren: Treyton, Braylin, Braxton, Johnathan, Sophia, Kaya, Michael, Natasha and Nathan, friends: Dave, Mark, and Bill along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Carol and Frank Motley.

Funeral services will be Friday at 3 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Shane Hostutler officiating. Visitation will be Friday 1-3 PM. Following cremation, graveside committal will be at the Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, at a later date.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

