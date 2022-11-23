Obituary: Parsons, Julie Elaine

Julie Elaine Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Julie was born March 12, 1969, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Mary Dailey.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially playing with her two grandchildren, Miahna and Jaxton, as well as coloring pictures.

In addition to her mother, Julie is preceded in death by her brother, Doug Dailey,  sister, Carrie Hammond, and nephew Justin Dailey.

Julie is survived by her children, Maggie Parsons, Brandon Dailey, and Katie Riggs (Jessie); grandchildren, Miahna Riggs and Jaxton Riggs; sisters, Tina Staats, Jan Eakin, and Sue Ashley, and her twin brother, Jimmy Dailey.

She will be very loved and missed. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

