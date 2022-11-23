Obituary: Smith, Alden Neal

Alden Neal Smith, 77, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Willows Nursing Home, Parkersburg, WV. Neal was born on November 1, 1945, on his Great Grandfather William B. Morris’ farm, on Cokeley Ridge Road, near Cantwell, Ritchie County, on a beautiful warm evening. He was the son of Willis Wade and Opal K. Morris Smith. Neal will be laid to rest in the Morris Cemetery, which is only about 600 feet from where he was born.

Neal was a descendant of Thomas and Phebe Tucker Cunningham of American frontier fame. Thomas was a Revolutionary War soldier, and Phebe’s harrowing capture by the Wyandot tribe and her subsequent rescue and return are well-known and documented in several historical texts.

He attended Hartley Grade School, a one-room school for grades one to eight, near Cantwell, and was a graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1963. Neal graduated from Glenville State College with a B.S. in Chemistry. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. Neal had a brilliant mind and spent his career in research.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Kathleen Smith; Grandchildren Sarah, Joseph, David, Alanna, and Eleanor Markowitz; son-in-law Jesse Markowitz all of Easton, PA; sister Marjorie C. Mahaney of Mineral Wells, WV, and brother Roger Dean Smith (Nancy Morton) of Gaston, SC.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers John Paul Smith, Willis Wade Smith, Jr., Alvis Wayne Smith, and his sister Wandalee Rader.

Services will be at 12pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in the Morris Cemetery, Cokeley Ridge Road, Cantwell, Ritchie County, with full military honors.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.