Obituary: Willis, Ricky Lynn

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ricky Lynn Willis, 64, of Walker, died Thursday, November 17, 2022.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Daniel M. Willis Sr. and Lula J. (Jainey) Willis.

He was a Jack of all trades and enjoyed 4-wheelers and telling fish tales. and loved his cars.  Ricky thought he was a comedian.

He is survived by his son Rick Shawn Willis; daughter Tracy L. Willis; stepdaughters Deanna Bunner and Michelle Hall; four brothers, Daniel M. Willis Jr., Clyde M. Willis, Phillip L. Willis, and Kenny A. Willis; three sisters, Regina A. Bochard, Debbie J. Walters, and Glada F. Holbert; nine grandchildren; and his best friend and service dog Mighty Max.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bridget Willis; brother Wayne E. Willis; two sisters, Bonnie J. Willis and Mary M. Jones; and a stepdaughter Tonya Walker.

Services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Harper Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

