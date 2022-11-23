Ohio Bobcats defeat Bowling Green to advance to MAC Championship

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After a rough start to the season, the Ohio University Bobcats sat at 2-3 through five games, but since an overtime loss to Kent State, the Bobcats have won six straight games leading into the season finale with Bowling Green.

The winner of this game would have a spot in the MAC Championship, but news broke at 5:45 p.m. that no Bobcats fan wanted to hear; their starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke was done for the season.

C.J. Harris, a backup quarterback who came in during last weeks win over Ball State in relief of the injured Rourke would get his first career start in the most important game of the season.

After a slow start, neither team would get a first down until there was 5:45 remaining in the first quarter. But, from there it was nonstop offense.

Bowling Green struck first at the end of the first quarter, but Ohio would go on to score 38 unanswered points fueled in part by the Ohio defense forcing four turnovers.

The Bobcats now advance to the MAC Championship on December 3rd where they will play Toledo for the first time this season.

