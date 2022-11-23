Student Athlete of the Week: Alex Frazee

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Alex Frazee, a senior from Warren high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a dual sport athlete, Alex has been a star athlete on the basketball court as well as the soccer pitch. She enters her senior season of basketball with the Lady Warriors already committed to playing in college.

Last season for the Lady Warriors, Alex helped her team to a deep playoff run and this year as a senior, she hopes to make one last run at a state title.

Alex has been playing basketball since she was in third grade and has evolved her game into a collegiate level of play.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
According to officials, firefighters are on scene of a brush fire on the 700 block of Summit...
UPDATE: Brush fire extinguished; W.Va. Division of Forestry investigating
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Tyveair Traykies Ross-Wilkins was arrested Tuesday after officials executed a search warrant on...
Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Parkersburg

Latest News

Ohio vs BGSU
Ohio Bobcats defeat Bowling Green to advance to MAC Championship
Morgantown could potentially host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials.
Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Photo courtesy: Brian Persinger
Shane Lyons hired at Alabama as Executive Director of Athletics, COO