Student Athlete of the Week: Alex Frazee

Alex Frazee, a senior from Warren high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a dual sport athlete, Alex has been a star athlete on the basketball court as well as the soccer pitch. She enters her senior season of basketball with the Lady Warriors already committed to playing in college.

Last season for the Lady Warriors, Alex helped her team to a deep playoff run and this year as a senior, she hopes to make one last run at a state title.

Alex has been playing basketball since she was in third grade and has evolved her game into a collegiate level of play.

