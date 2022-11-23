Trooper Jared Miller named Marietta Post’s Trooper of the Year

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) -

Among those who have received Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Trooper of the Year award, local Trooper Jared Miller was selected to receive the award for the Marietta Post.

Originally from Beverly, Trooper Jared Miller joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2019.

Trooper Miller’s fellow officers at the Marietta Post selected him to win Post Trooper of the Year based on his outstanding service throughout the year.

“We’re proud of him to see the growth that he’s made. He’s the embodiment of what a trooper should be. The professionalism, the attitude he has and the hardworking ethic. He’s exactly what you’d want out of a State Trooper.”

In his time with the Marietta Post, Trooper Miller has received other Highway Patrol awards including the physical fitness and criminal patrol awards.

Trooper Miller said he was surprised when he got the call that he won this award, saying he had no idea.

“I was shocked, honestly it’s a grateful feeling to be selected by my peers. I get the opportunity to work with a lot of people. So, for them to select me as the post trooper of the year, it means a lot…”

Trooper Miller is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, which he says is exciting.

“Given the opportunity actually to just be in the running for it is humbling. Especially being from down here in Marietta.”

The six winners of the Post Trooper of the Year go on to interview with district staff for District trooper of the year.

The nine trooper selected as District Trooper of the year will then go to Columbus and interview with the Senior staff for State Trooper of the year.

Sergeant Dustin Payne says the Marietta Post Troopers have won District Trooper of the Year the past three years in a row and says he wouldn’t be surprised if they won this year to make it four.

“It just really is a testament to what people are doing down here in the community that we live in and the support that we have here and the type of people we have working here.”

