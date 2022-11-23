Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection.

Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep.

Officials say the driver of the Chevy was heading north on Juliana and ran a red light. The jeep flipped over on the driver side of the car.

Parkersburg police says it was on scene at a few minutes after along with Parkersburg fire.

There were no injuries to either driver and no one taken to the hospital as both parties declined treatment from EMS.

