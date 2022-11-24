Arts and entertainment events happening November 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - November 24th
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 24th

  • Sharks Turkey Trot from 8 AM @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Thanksgiving Dinner Served Buffet Style from 11 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Friday, November 25th

  • Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ArtBeat Studio Black Friday Sale from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
  • Black Friday at ArtBeat Studio in Parkersburg from 8 AM to 2 PM @ ArtBeat Studio
  • Book Give Away from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library from 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • Character Drawing How-To Art Class from 3 PM to 5 PM @ Washington County Library
  • It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Live Music with John Richards from 9 PM @ The Cocktail Bar

Saturday, November 26th

  • Allied Artists WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Tree Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Book Give Away from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
  • Shop Small at Artbeat Studio 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
  • Holiday Artists’ Market from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • MOV Breastfeeding, Birth & Parenting Social from 10 AM to 12 PM @ Emerson Library
  • Shop Small Event from 10 AM to 4 PM @ Artsbridge
  • OSU VS Michigan from 10:30 AM to 9 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Shop Small Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
  • Clay Ornaprints 12 PM to 6 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
  • Polar Express Cruise from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Home for the Holidays from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Jason Wyers at the Blennerhassett 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Merry-Etta Christmas Parade from 6 PM to 7 PM @ Marietta Courthouse
  • Todd Burge Birthday Bash from 7:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Panic Attack at the WV Polo Club from 9 PM to 10 PM @ West Virginia Polo Club

Sunday, November 27th

  • Festival of the Trees- Character Breakfast from 8 AM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Mid Ohio Valley Toys for Tots from 12 PM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

