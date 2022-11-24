Arts and entertainment events happening November 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, November 24th
- Sharks Turkey Trot from 8 AM @ Parkersburg City Park
- Thanksgiving Dinner Served Buffet Style from 11 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
Friday, November 25th
- Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- ArtBeat Studio Black Friday Sale from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
- Black Friday at ArtBeat Studio in Parkersburg from 8 AM to 2 PM @ ArtBeat Studio
- Book Give Away from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library from 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- Character Drawing How-To Art Class from 3 PM to 5 PM @ Washington County Library
- It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Live Music with John Richards from 9 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
Saturday, November 26th
- Allied Artists WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Tree Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Book Give Away from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
- Shop Small at Artbeat Studio 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society
- Holiday Artists’ Market from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- MOV Breastfeeding, Birth & Parenting Social from 10 AM to 12 PM @ Emerson Library
- Shop Small Event from 10 AM to 4 PM @ Artsbridge
- OSU VS Michigan from 10:30 AM to 9 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Shop Small Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
- Clay Ornaprints 12 PM to 6 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio
- Polar Express Cruise from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Home for the Holidays from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Jason Wyers at the Blennerhassett 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Merry-Etta Christmas Parade from 6 PM to 7 PM @ Marietta Courthouse
- Todd Burge Birthday Bash from 7:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Panic Attack at the WV Polo Club from 9 PM to 10 PM @ West Virginia Polo Club
Sunday, November 27th
- Festival of the Trees- Character Breakfast from 8 AM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Mid Ohio Valley Toys for Tots from 12 PM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
