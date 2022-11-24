Arts and entertainment events happening November 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, November 24th

Thanksgiving Dinner Served Buffet Style from 11 AM to 5 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Sharks Turkey Trot from 8 AM @ Parkersburg City Park

Friday, November 25th

Live Music with John Richards from 9 PM @ The Cocktail Bar

Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Character Drawing How-To Art Class from 3 PM to 5 PM @ Washington County Library

Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library from 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall

Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco

Book Give Away from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society

Black Friday at ArtBeat Studio in Parkersburg from 8 AM to 2 PM @ ArtBeat Studio

ArtBeat Studio Black Friday Sale from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society

Saturday, November 26th

Allied Artists WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center

Artists Tree Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Book Give Away from 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society

Shop Small at Artbeat Studio 8 AM to 2 PM @ Wood County Society

Holiday Artists’ Market from 10 AM to 5 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

MOV Breastfeeding, Birth & Parenting Social from 10 AM to 12 PM @ Emerson Library

Shop Small Event from 10 AM to 4 PM @ Artsbridge

OSU VS Michigan from 10:30 AM to 9 PM @ Over the Moon Pub and Pizza

Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall

Shop Small Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio

Clay Ornaprints 12 PM to 6 PM @ The Watering Can Art Studio

Polar Express Cruise from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Home for the Holidays from 6 PM to 8 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Jason Wyers at the Blennerhassett 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Merry-Etta Christmas Parade from 6 PM to 7 PM @ Marietta Courthouse

Todd Burge Birthday Bash from 7:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg