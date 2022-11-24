Obituary: Ayers, Joan L.

Joan L. Ayers, age 86, of Macksburg, OH, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell, OH. She was born July 1, 1936, in Washington County, OH, a daughter of the late Wesley and Loretta Henry Williamson.

Many will forever remember Joan as a school bus driver for the Caldwell Exempted Schools for over 36 years. She was a member of the O.A.P.S.E. Local #339 and the Marietta VFW Post #5108. She was a member of the Southeastern Exhibitors Association and one of the founding members of their youth organization. She was one of four founding members of the Lower Salem Fire Department EMS Program. She was also a member of the Monroe County Horseman’s Association. Joan raised and showed for many years draft horses as well as Registered Ayrshire Cattle. She was a member of the Macksburg United Methodist Church as well as their Women’s Club.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Robert Williamson and a sister Betty Stoops.

Those left to cherish her memory are two children Carla (Dammond) Harmon of Graysville, OH, and Jack (Chris Clark) Hendershot of Macksburg. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, November 25, 2022, from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Chris Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Lund Cemetery in Macksburg. Please join us in remembering Joan by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

