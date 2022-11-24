Obituary: Beckner, Bessie Reese

Bessie Reese Beckner, 88, of Walker, arrived in her Heavenly home on November 22, 2022. She was born in Eatons, WV, on August 10, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Shaffer Reese. She was the wife of Paul M. Beckner, whom she married on April 11, 1953. Mother of Thomas M. and Marilyn Beckner of Walker, Rebecca and Timothy Johnson of Parkersburg, and Steven and Tina Beckner of Newark, WV. Grandmother of Stanley Paul and Brittany Beckner of Newark, WV. And sister, Connie Armistead of Elkview, WV.

She is also survived by a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, many friends, and her great church family, who she loved dearly.

Bessie graduated from PHS with the class of 1953. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene for over 75 years (since 1947), where she served in many departments.

Mrs. Beckner was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Gladys Marshall, Ethel Reese, Mildred Goldsmith, Ruth Deem, Thelma McCaleb, Opal Reese, Jackie Morehead, brothers: Lewis “Dick” Reese and James Reese Sr., Son-in-law Randy Bond, Father, and Mother-in-law Thomas S. and Helen Beckner, and granddaughter Angela Dawn Beckner.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Keith Hostutler officiating. Interment will follow at the Beckner Cemetery at Cisco, WV. Visitation will be Saturday 9-11 AM.

The family wishes to thank all who made this time a little easier for them, especially Bessie’s caregivers, Darlene Willis and Brenda Paden. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and help in every way.

It is requested by Bessie that donations in her memory be made to the Wirt County Emergency Squad P O Box 448 Elizabeth, West Virginia, 26143.

