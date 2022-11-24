Obituary: Starr, Cindi Lou

Cindi Lou Starr, age 53, of Graysville, OH, formerly of Caldwell, OH, passed away at her residence Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born March 15, 1969, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of James Jr. (Dixie) Parks of Summerfield, OH, and the late Jo Ann Morrison Parks.

Cindi was a 1987 graduate of Shenandoah High School and went on to attend Ohio Valley University. She loved her boys and granddaughters and happily sacrificed countless hours of her life driving the boys to practices, watching their games/tournaments, and eventually watching her granddaughter. She was known for providing a welcoming home where the boys and their friends spent countless nights staying over at the Starr household. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, and making homemade sentimental gifts. She had a very big heart, loved helping others, and gave a lot to those less fortunate.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her children’s father, Dr. Tony D. Starr.

Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her father, James, are her two sons Brandon Starr (Marquette Hovan) of Columbus, OH, and Tyler (Maddy) Starr of Sandusky, OH; granddaughters Amellia Jo Laipply of Zanesville, OH, and Stella Grey Starr of Sandusky; sister Penny (Joe) Franklin of Sarahsville, OH; brother James H. III (Jill) Parks of Summerfield; special friend Scott Hartshorn. She is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Kirby Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Calais Cemetery. Please join us in remembering Cindi by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

