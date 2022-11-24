MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

As people travel to meet with family and friends, eating and maybe even drinking, the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday.

Thanksgiving is a holiday when many are traveling to be with family, Sergeant Dustin Payne with the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be aware of increased traffic and to take extra precautions, like leaving early and allowing for extra space between cars.

And if you plan on drinking with friends and family this holiday, Sergeant Payne encourages everyone to have a designated driver ready.

He said the number one goal is for everyone to be safe and have a good time

“We strongly encourage you to have a good time. Obviously this is the best time of the year to spend with your families. But, to ensure that you have a good time you have to be safe and just follow the laws. Like I said, leave yourself a little extra time to get where you’re going and make sure everyone has a happy holiday.”

To help keep everyone safe this holiday, Sergeant Payne says there may be extra cruisers on out around town.

