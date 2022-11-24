One family hits the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people were out on the roads Thursday to get to their Thanksgiving festivities.

According to Triple AAA over 48 million people were expected to take a thanksgiving road trip this year.

A Huntington native, Briana Peace, is making her trip to Warren, Ohio with her family to celebrate the day with her grandmother.

She says they are planning to spend the day and the entire weekend before heading back home.

Peace talked about how many people were on the roads Thursday morning and what the conditions were like.

”No. It is very vacant it is like Zombieland... I was very glad it was not snowy or rainy I like the dry weather better than i do anything else,” said Peace.

Peace says her favorite part of thanksgiving is her grandmother’s cooking specifically her yams.

