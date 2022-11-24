One family hits the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities

People are on the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities
People are on the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people were out on the roads Thursday to get to their Thanksgiving festivities.

According to Triple AAA over 48 million people were expected to take a thanksgiving road trip this year.

A Huntington native, Briana Peace, is making her trip to Warren, Ohio with her family to celebrate the day with her grandmother.

She says they are planning to spend the day and the entire weekend before heading back home.

Peace talked about how many people were on the roads Thursday morning and what the conditions were like.

”No. It is very vacant it is like Zombieland... I was very glad it was not snowy or rainy I like the dry weather better than i do anything else,” said Peace.

Peace says her favorite part of thanksgiving is her grandmother’s cooking specifically her yams.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy was a football player at Wirt County High School. In June of 2022,...
Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
The Belnnerhassett hotel is preparing for their biggest thanksgiving dinner in the history of...
Blennerhassett Hotel prepares for biggest Thanksgiving dinner in hotel history

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - ORDINANCE AT PKB CITY COUNCIL
WTAP Daybreak - ORDINANCE AT PKB CITY COUNCIL
WTAP Daybreak - JUSTICE DONATES TO FOOD BANKS
WTAP Daybreak - JUSTICE DONATES TO FOOD BANKS
WTAP Daybreak - CRASH ON JULIANA ST
WTAP Daybreak - CRASH ON JULIANA ST
Arts and entertainment events happening November 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley