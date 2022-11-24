The Salvation Army of Parkersburg delivers free Thanksgiving meals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributed free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers were out in droves. In fact, Captain Marjorie Rowe said over 50 volunteers showed up to help pack and distribute meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Rowe said the initiative’s been a massive undertaking that’s been in the works for over a month.

The effort’s all about making sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal.

“None of this could happen without our volunteers. I can’t do this by myself. I can’t do this with just my staff. This is happening because a community came together,” Rowe said.

Earlier this week The Salvation Army of Parkersburg projected serving at least 1,500 locals on Thanksgiving.

