Wayside United Methodist Church gave back to the community for Thanksgiving

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Following a break due to COVID, Wayside United Methodist Church was back to helping the community on Thanksgiving.

This is around the tenth year that the church has been handing out Thanksgiving meals to the community.

Stephanie Shepard, chairperson for the church’s outreach team, talked about why they brought it back after COVID.

Shepard said, “A lot of our team felt this on their heart that they wanted to bring it back for the community. We just want to share our fellowship with the community, and let them know that we’re here and we love them.”

The church plans on hosting more meals for the community in the future.

Information on events when they are planned will be posted on their Facebook page: Wayside United Methodist Church - Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.