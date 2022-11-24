Wayside United Methodist Church gave back to the community for Thanksgiving

Wayside United Methodist Church serves meals for Thanksgiving
Wayside United Methodist Church serves meals for Thanksgiving(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Following a break due to COVID, Wayside United Methodist Church was back to helping the community on Thanksgiving.

This is around the tenth year that the church has been handing out Thanksgiving meals to the community.

Stephanie Shepard, chairperson for the church’s outreach team, talked about why they brought it back after COVID.

Shepard said, “A lot of our team felt this on their heart that they wanted to bring it back for the community. We just want to share our fellowship with the community, and let them know that we’re here and we love them.”

The church plans on hosting more meals for the community in the future.

Information on events when they are planned will be posted on their Facebook page: Wayside United Methodist Church - Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in ATV accident in Ritchie Co.
Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy was a football player at Wirt County High School. In June of 2022,...
Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
The Belnnerhassett hotel is preparing for their biggest thanksgiving dinner in the history of...
Blennerhassett Hotel prepares for biggest Thanksgiving dinner in hotel history

Latest News

Williamstown American Legion Post serves Thanksgiving meals
Williamstown American Legion helped the community on Thanksgiving
The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together...
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
As people travel to meet with family and friends, eating and maybe even drinking, the Ohio...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday
People are on the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities
One family hits the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities