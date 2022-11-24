Williamstown American Legion helped the community on Thanksgiving

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown American Legion Post was filled with people celebrating Thanksgiving once again following COVID.

Members of Williamstown American Legion Post wanted to give back to the community this Thanksgiving by hosting a thanksgiving meal.

They served anyone who stopped in and also put boxes together for delivery or for people to pick up.

This is about the seventeenth year the legion has held the Thanksgiving meals.

Lawrence Vanhorn, Second Vice Commander of the legion, talked about why they continue to serve the meals year after year.

Vanhorn said, “We try to support all the schools systems; Williamstown, Waverly, and some members of Marietta, and stuff. We try to make sure they get a meal. At Christmas time, we actually try to go to some of the nursing homes and give socks to the veterans, and things like that. Mainly just try to give back to the community where we can and when we can.”

This is just one of the many ways the American Legion Post serves the community.

To keep up-to-date with activities the post holds, you can visit Williamstown American Legion Post - Facebook.

