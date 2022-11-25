Obituary: Dutton, Jeff

Jeff Dutton, 67, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born on April 1, 1955, in Marietta, Ohio, to his parents, Betty Stoops and Walter Dutton. Proceeded in death by his parents, brother Dwight Wesley and loving nephew David Dutton.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Barbara Dutton(Harlow)of 42 years, daughter Cheryl and fiancé Mike(Gehret), grandchildren Scottlynd and O’Rhen, sisters Barbara and Larry (Burer), Sue and Duane(Mantel), Brenda Kidd, brother Scott and Natsuda (Blair), sister in law Joyce Harlow. Including several nieces and nephews. Considered friend and more like a brother Ralph and Kathy (Mosteller.)

Jeff served in the US Army for three years (active) and four years in the Army reserve. Jeff worked at Wallace Forge in Canton, Ohio, for 40 years. He loved his family, hunting, and camping.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford, with burial following in Rainbow Cemetery. The family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

