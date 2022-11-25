Obituary: Dutton, Jeff

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jeff Dutton, 67, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on November 22, 2022. He was born on April 1, 1955, in Marietta, Ohio, to his parents, Betty Stoops and Walter Dutton. Proceeded in death by his parents, brother Dwight Wesley and loving nephew David Dutton.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Barbara Dutton(Harlow)of 42 years, daughter Cheryl and fiancé Mike(Gehret), grandchildren Scottlynd and O’Rhen, sisters Barbara and Larry (Burer), Sue and Duane(Mantel), Brenda Kidd, brother Scott and Natsuda (Blair), sister in law Joyce Harlow. Including several nieces and nephews. Considered friend and more like a brother Ralph and Kathy (Mosteller.)

Jeff served in the US Army for three years (active) and four years in the Army reserve. Jeff worked at Wallace Forge in Canton, Ohio, for 40 years. He loved his family, hunting, and camping.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 29) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford, with burial following in Rainbow Cemetery. The family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say an ER patient in Charleston, WV, is dead after stealing an ambulance and driving...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy was a football player at Wirt County High School. In June of 2022,...
Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy
A restaurant staff member and her daughter load up meals to be delivered.
Pizza shop gives out over 180 free Thanksgiving meals
The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together...
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dailey, Justin Scott

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carver, Laura Luella
Melvin Martin Morrison Obit
Obituary: Morrison, Melvin Martin
Mary Margaret Fish Obit
Obituary: Fish, Mary Margaret
Earl H. Schramm Obit
Obituary: Schramm, Earl H.