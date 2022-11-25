Obituary: Fish, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta, went to be with the lord on November 23, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1944, a daughter of Lewis and Margaret Masters. Mary spent most of her life as Co-Owner of Action Drain and Sewer Service in Marietta, Ohio. Mary was an artist, author, songwriter, and singer. Mary was most proud of her dedication to her family and her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her daughter Peggy (Brian) Richards of Marietta; grandchildren, Joshua Richards, Dustin Richards, Jacob Richards, Bryson Richards, Kyle Fish, Kayla Fish, Noah Fish, and many great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Benjamin Masters, Raymond Masters, Pauline Goff, Victoria Masters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Margaret Masters; husband, Kenneth N. Fish; son, Jacob J. Fish; sisters, Gail Molsen and Linda Miller; brothers, James Masters and Bill Masters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750, with Pastor Rick Shingleton officiating. Burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset expenses: Hadley Funeral Home, 500 5th St., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

