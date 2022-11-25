Obituary: Morrison, Melvin Martin

Melvin Martin Morrison, 79, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away November 22, 2022, at his home in Robbins, North Carolina.

He was born January 16, 1943, in Calhoun County, WV, a son of the late James “JP” Philip and Ada Mae (Williams) Morrison.

Melvin graduated from Calhoun County High School with the class of 1961. He courageously served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, from December 13 1961-April 11, 1966. While in the Navy, he welded and repaired ships and submarines in the Gulf of Tonkin. He later worked as a truck driver and trainer for several years for JB Oil Company and Top Drilling. He owned and operated his own Sawmill and raised his children working on the mill. Melvin was an avid equestrian, forester, and farrier. He was a member of the Shiloh Riding Horse Club. He adored pulling horses, especially Belgian horses, and his horse Lobo was the love of his life. Melvin was passionate about life, the bible, and his dogs, Max and Hambone. He was a member of Harrison Street Church and the Harrisville Lodge #98 AF&AM, both in Harrisville, WV.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christa Baker Morrison; his children Doug Morrison, Debbie Morrison Conway, Perry Morrison (Tammra), Joseph (Scott) Morrison (Melissa), Melody Morrison Landers (Kevin), Todd Morrison (Shelby); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, siblings, Linda (Hollie) Daggett, Helen (Richard) Irvine, Arma (Dean) Swain, Marshall Morrison, and Stephanie Wilson; and sister-in-law Lynn Morrison.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Sharon Mae Morrison; siblings, Weldon Morrison and Ioka Morrison Echard; and daughter-in-law Iline Morrison.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Zion Church at Frederick’s Ridge, WV. A visitation will take place the night prior, Friday, from 4-8 pm.

