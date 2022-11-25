Obituary: Murnahan, Barbara L.

Barbara L. Murnahan, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late William H. and Cora B. James Allman. She had worked as a secretary in the Wood County and Hardy County School Systems. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, re-decorating, and her cat.

She was a member of the Parkersburg Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Jeffers (Howard) of Moorefield, WV, and Kelly A. Murnahan of Parkersburg; two sons, Timothy C. Murnahan (Sharon) of Winfield, WV, and Christopher W. Murnahan (Joy) of Parkersburg; a brother, Bernie R. Allman of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Amanda F. Hutson (Wesley) of Roanoke, VA, Patrick C. Murnahan of Parkersburg, Pastor Shawn Murnahan (Lauren) of Bluefield, VA and Stephanie King (Geoff) of Hurricane, WV; eleven great-grandchildren, Alena Klimas, Sullivan Hutson, Alydia Hutson, Colton Murnahan, Jacob Murnahan, Landon Murnahan, Hannah Murnahan, Luke Murnahan, Lincoln Murnahan, Madison King and Brayden King.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Murnahan; five brothers, Hubert, Richard, Ira, John, and Donald R. Allman; four sisters, Thirza Garner, Esta Cusack, Iza Miracle, and Nona Huxley.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg, with Pastor D.W. West officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murnahan family.

