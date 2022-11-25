Obituary: Murnahan, Barbara L.

Barbara L. Murnahan Obit
Barbara L. Murnahan Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara L. Murnahan, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 21, 2022, at her residence.

She was born May 1, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late William H. and Cora B. James Allman. She had worked as a secretary in the Wood County and Hardy County School Systems. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, re-decorating, and her cat.

She was a member of the Parkersburg Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Jeffers (Howard) of Moorefield, WV, and Kelly A. Murnahan of Parkersburg; two sons, Timothy C. Murnahan (Sharon) of Winfield, WV, and Christopher W. Murnahan (Joy) of Parkersburg; a brother, Bernie R. Allman of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Amanda F. Hutson (Wesley) of Roanoke, VA, Patrick C. Murnahan of Parkersburg, Pastor Shawn Murnahan (Lauren) of Bluefield, VA and Stephanie King (Geoff) of Hurricane, WV; eleven great-grandchildren, Alena Klimas, Sullivan Hutson, Alydia Hutson, Colton Murnahan, Jacob Murnahan, Landon Murnahan, Hannah Murnahan, Luke Murnahan, Lincoln Murnahan, Madison King and Brayden King.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Murnahan; five brothers, Hubert, Richard, Ira, John, and Donald R. Allman; four sisters, Thirza Garner, Esta Cusack, Iza Miracle, and Nona Huxley.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg, with Pastor D.W. West officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murnahan family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say an ER patient in Charleston, WV, is dead after stealing an ambulance and driving...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy was a football player at Wirt County High School. In June of 2022,...
Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy
A restaurant staff member and her daughter load up meals to be delivered.
Pizza shop gives out over 180 free Thanksgiving meals
The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together...
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dailey, Justin Scott

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carver, Laura Luella
Melvin Martin Morrison Obit
Obituary: Morrison, Melvin Martin
Mary Margaret Fish Obit
Obituary: Fish, Mary Margaret
Earl H. Schramm Obit
Obituary: Schramm, Earl H.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dutton, Jeff