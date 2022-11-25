Tips to protect your packages from porch pirates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may start getting more packages now that Christmas is getting closer and that means you may want to watch for porch pirates.

Packages that are left for hours can be a prime target. There are a couple of different ways you can try to prevent someone from stealing a package off your porch.

For example, you can ask your workplace if your packages can be delivered there instead. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board has more suggestions.

A lot of the large online merchants will actually have a selection in the checkout process that says special delivery instructions. So, you could put on there for them to leave it on the back porch. Somewhere out of sight, something of that nature,” said Chief Board.

Chief Board says let the police know if your package is stolen.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.