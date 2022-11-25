Tips to protect your packages from porch pirates

Police recommend using a ring doorbell camera and installing a motion light to help deter porch...
Police recommend using a ring doorbell camera and installing a motion light to help deter porch pirates.(MGN)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You may start getting more packages now that Christmas is getting closer and that means you may want to watch for porch pirates.

Packages that are left for hours can be a prime target. There are a couple of different ways you can try to prevent someone from stealing a package off your porch.

For example, you can ask your workplace if your packages can be delivered there instead. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board has more suggestions.

A lot of the large online merchants will actually have a selection in the checkout process that says special delivery instructions. So, you could put on there for them to leave it on the back porch. Somewhere out of sight, something of that nature,” said Chief Board.

Chief Board says let the police know if your package is stolen.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say an ER patient in Charleston, WV, is dead after stealing an ambulance and driving...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy was a football player at Wirt County High School. In June of 2022,...
Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy
A restaurant staff member and her daughter load up meals to be delivered.
Pizza shop gives out over 180 free Thanksgiving meals
The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together...
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dailey, Justin Scott

Latest News

Pete's Pizza gives out and delivers meals to the community on Thanksgiving.
WTAP News @ 11 - Pete's Pizza gives out and delivers free Thanksgiving meals
Wayside United Methodist Church serves Thanksgiving meals for the first time since the COVID-19...
WTAP News @ 6 - Wayside United Methodist Church serves Thanksgiving meals
Williamstown American Legion hands out free Thanksgiving meals to its community.
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown American Legion serves its community
The Salvation Army of Parkersburg hands out over 1,500 meals for free this Thanksgiving to the...
WTAP News @ 6 - The Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributes free Thanksgiving meals