Washington County Sheriff’s Department share parade safety tips

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

There are several parades lined up around the Mid-Ohio Valley as we get closer to Christmas.

With several parade accidents happening around the US this holiday season; it’s important to stay safe while having a good time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to keep everyone from spectators to participants safe during the parades.

Deputy Michael Harlow shares that staying alert is one of the easiest ways to stay safe.

Deputy Harlow says, if you’re driving in the parade, be aware of the people and floats in front of you.

He also shared some advise for those attending with children.

Deputy Harlow said, ”Just have a good time. Parent, be mindful of your kids because they could be gone in a split second. Just keep them back, and if there’s candy that is too close to the parade floats, just let the candy go and get it later.”

Harlow also said that if you see someone drop a bag and continue walking, say something to law enforcement.

The Merry-etta Christmas Parade is tomorrow at 6 pm.

