Wood County Society is holding a book giveaway for the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County Society is hoping to spread the gift of knowledge this season through their annual book giveaway.

They have numerous copies of about 12 different books as part of this giveaway thanks to the national organization, Save the Children.

Executive Director Brandon Gress talked about why they have the book giveaway every year.

Gress said, “Part of our mission is outreach and literacy through our little free library initiative and our lending library through print education center. One of the main reason we do this is to provide literacy, and to build children’s libraries at home throughout the holiday season.”

Gress said the books have a lot of messages for readers to learn about.

Gress said, “We have a lot of children’s books, but what I’m most excited about is because Wood County Society serves individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities 3 years of age, and across the lifespan. We have a lot of diverse and inclusive books this time around, which I’m very excited about. They teach that while we are all different, we all have different abilities, we should share the love and respect one another.”

Gress talked about how they don’t just have books to giveaway from Save the Children.

Gress said, “The radish kits, that were also donated to us by the national organization to Save the Children, that provides life skills for young youth in the kitchen towork along side their families.”

Wood County Society will be giving away the books tomorrow as part of their Shop Small Saturday from 8 to 2. They will also be avalible Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 next week.

They will also have several book giveaways throughout next as Wood County Society Celebrates 65 years.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.