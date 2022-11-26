The annual Belpre holiday parade takes place this weekend

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre community will be ringing in the holiday season with their annual holiday parade this weekend.

It’s a tradition Mayor Lorentz says has been going strong for decades.

Every year, locals gather along the side of the road, waiting for the floats to ride through.

Lorentz says his favorite part is seeing the joy it brings children.

“...., just to watch the little ones along the float or along the parade route waiting for Santa Claus and the parade and candy - it’s just fun. You can’t help but smile and laugh the whole evening.”

Lorentz says he wouldn’t be surprised if there are 100 entries at the parade this year.

It will start this Saturday at 6pm.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.