Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003

Hurricane at Parkersburg South
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The top-seeded Parkersburg South Patriots have advanced to the Super Six for the first time since 2003, as the Patriots knocked off the Hurricane Redskins 58-27 at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Saturday.

Hurricane led 13-7 after the first quarter, but it was all Parkersburg South afterwards, as they outscored the Redskins 51-14 over the next three quarters.

Parkersburg South (12-1) advances to the Class AAA championship game, where they will take on the 2 seeded Huntington Highlanders (12-1) from Wheeling Island Stadium. The game gets kicked off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

