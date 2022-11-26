Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say an ER patient in Charleston, WV, is dead after stealing an ambulance and driving...
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
Sixteen-year-old Dalton Joy was a football player at Wirt County High School. In June of 2022,...
Forever a Tiger: Remembering Dalton Joy
A restaurant staff member and her daughter load up meals to be delivered.
Pizza shop gives out over 180 free Thanksgiving meals
The 44th annual Parkersburg Turkey Trot went off with a bang as thousands came together...
Thousands came to Parkersburg’s 44th annual Turkey Trot 5K
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dailey, Justin Scott

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
WTAP News @ 6 - Watch out for porch pirates
WTAP News @ 6 - Watch out for porch pirates
Kristin Lambert is a local race enthusiast with an inspiring story about perseverance and...
This is Home: Racing against the odds
A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot...
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded