UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown.

Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the area. Dispatch did not say what caused the transformer to blow.

According to dispatch, the traffic lights are out at the two intersections on Route 50 and 5th Street. There are officers out directing traffic, and are using 5th Street as a detour.

Power crews are on their way to fix the issue, but no estimation on timing was given.

We will provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.