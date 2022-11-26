Williamstown defeats Doddridge County, advances to second straight Class A final

Doddridge County vs. Williamstown
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the second straight season, the Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated Doddridge County in the Class A semifinals, and have clinched a trip to Wheeling Island Stadium for the state championship game.

The Jackets took down the Bulldogs 53-21, after leading only 22-13 at halftime. The Jackets outscored Doddridge County 31-8 in the second half.

Williamstown (11-1) advances to the Class A championship game in Wheeling, and will take on the top seeded James Monroe Mavericks (14-0). That game kicks off on Saturday December 3, at 7 p.m.

