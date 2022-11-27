Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just three days after Thanksgiving Hope Mission opened their doors to serve food to those in need.

Pastor Aaron Jones says every fourth Sunday of every month they run this program to those in need. But todays serving of food fell just after Thanksgiving.

“We knew this date was important to give those in need something to be thankful for even if it wasn’t on the official Thanksgiving holiday,” Jones said.

Things like this are able to happen at Hope Mission because of their dedication to make a difference in the community outside of the church walls.

“So getting outside of the four walls of the church is kind of our big thing. I preach to the congregation on Sunday but to be able to minister beyond the four walls is what we teach,” said Jones.

Hope Mission will be holding a toy giveaway Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m., if you are looking for more information on this giveaway you can call (740) 336-9046. The deadline to sign up for the toy giveaway is Thursday, December 1.

