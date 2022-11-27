Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade.

The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night.

People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and his elves.

Some of the floats included a Grinch float, Charlie brown, Santa’s reindeer, and some of the crew from WTAP.

The annual Belpre Holiday Parade was also Saturday at 6 P.M.

Other holiday parades will be happening locally over the next few weeks.

