Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season

Merry-etta annual Christmas parade draws large crowd.
Merry-etta annual Christmas parade draws large crowd.
By Kheron Alston and Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade.

The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night.

People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and his elves.

Some of the floats included a Grinch float, Charlie brown, Santa’s reindeer, and some of the crew from WTAP.

The annual Belpre Holiday Parade was also Saturday at 6 P.M.

Other holiday parades will be happening locally over the next few weeks.

