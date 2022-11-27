Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -
People of all ages came out and got in the holiday spirit while watch the Merry-etta Christmas Parade.
The annual parade started at 6 P.M. In downtown Marietta Saturday night.
People gathered along Front street to watch floats, dance routines... carolers... and even Santa Claus and his elves.
Some of the floats included a Grinch float, Charlie brown, Santa’s reindeer, and some of the crew from WTAP.
The annual Belpre Holiday Parade was also Saturday at 6 P.M.
Other holiday parades will be happening locally over the next few weeks.
