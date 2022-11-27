Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mulberry Lane Country Store has been in business for over 30 years. Owner Tina Salmans says that since the holiday was made it has helped their business tremendously.

“Well small business Saturday has been huge for us. We have always been blessed by the community support we have in this community but on SBS a lot of them like to come out and show their support for all the local businesses,” Salmans said.

She also believes that small businesses are the backbone to a lot of smaller communities such as the Mid-Ohio Valley.

“I think our community is primarily supported by small businesses in our area. When anybody needs something like a donation for a soccer team or a sports team or anything for the schools they are always going out and speaking with the small businesses here because that’s what we do and they know us,” said Salmans.

Small businesses are allowed to be that backbone because of the community that constantly supports and upholds together.

“I think it’s very important to our local community and family and friends we have built and established here to support us and all the local businesses around here. I think they make such a conscious effort because they want to do well. Especially in these economic times, I think they want to help, they know small businesses can struggle to stay afloat so I think that’s what there primary goal is is to help us survive,” said Salmans.

