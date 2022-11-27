Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink

Even the Grinch joined in on Saturday's ice-skating activities .
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Last night the Town of Tazewell held their annual tree lighting ceremony.

In addition to the tree lighting, it was also the opening of the town’s ice skating rink.

We spoke with one attendee, who was fundraising for Tazewell High School’s Project Graduation, about the atmosphere of the event.

“It is very festive. I hear laughter. I’m hearing singing. It’s just very fun tonight. I’ve lived here basically all of my life and we’ve never had this here. So, this is a really fun night tonight.” said Donna Hellas.

The festivities also included bouncy houses and food trucks.

The ice rink will be open throughout the holiday season into the end of February.

