Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive

Toys for Tots collection drive
Toys for Tots collection drive(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From November 27 to December 16 Toys for Tots will be in different locations throughout the MOV.

Volunteers will be stationed to help collect toys for families in need.

Last year over 12,000 kids were able to experience a Christmas filled with gifts.

Volunteer, Angie Burgy, says events like this wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

”Our community has conveyed to us year after year that we live in an amazing community and a lot of the times the good things aren’t conveyed but we absolutely live in an amazing community. We could not do what we do if it wasn’t for the community we live in,” Burgy said.

You can follow the MOV Toys for Tots Facebook page for more information on their upcoming schedule.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, will face Huntington in Class AAA championship
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003
Merry-etta annual Christmas parade draws large crowd.
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Melvin Martin Morrison Obit
Obituary: Morrison, Melvin Martin

Latest News

Mulberry Lane Country Store
Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday
Merry-etta annual Christmas parade draws large crowd.
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
While both owners say supply chain issues linger, it hasn’t had a notable impact on either...
Local stores see strong turnout for Black Friday