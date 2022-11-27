Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From November 27 to December 16 Toys for Tots will be in different locations throughout the MOV.

Volunteers will be stationed to help collect toys for families in need.

Last year over 12,000 kids were able to experience a Christmas filled with gifts.

Volunteer, Angie Burgy, says events like this wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

”Our community has conveyed to us year after year that we live in an amazing community and a lot of the times the good things aren’t conveyed but we absolutely live in an amazing community. We could not do what we do if it wasn’t for the community we live in,” Burgy said.

You can follow the MOV Toys for Tots Facebook page for more information on their upcoming schedule.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.