112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again

By John Blashke
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time.

“I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.

Saint Bernard Catholic Church on Loveberry Ridge Road, just outside the Weston city limits, has had more of its ornate stained glass windows smashed.

Gosa says an alarm was tripped late Saturday night and this time the vandals knocked out a $2,000 windowpane. He says this happened several other times this past summer bringing the total damage to around $5,000.

Gosa says nothing appears to have been taken, but when caught the alleged perpetrators would be facing felony vandalism charges.

The grass around the church was also torn up by a vehicle.

“Lack of respect, it’s like somebody coming into your house and busting out a window and not taking anything, but the point is you’re supposed to be safe in your home and these churches should be off limits to stuff like that,” said Gosa.

While the church is well over a hundred years old and visited infrequently the cemetery adjacent is still used for funerals.

5 News was there as people picked up the broken glass, but no one from the church gave a comment in time for this report.

Gosa says the department is investigating leads and is using the churches security cameras. He’s asking the community to call the Lewis County Sheriffs Department with any tips.

“You’re not going to get away with this, we’re gonna take a hard stance on it,” said Gosa. “It’s like any other church in the community, it’s sacred. To go there after hours, to disturb and vandalize a church, shows me you have a lack of morals for doing something like that.”

Keeping you connected in Lewis County, John Blashke 5 News.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, will face Huntington in Class AAA championship
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003

Latest News

EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
It’s open doors for the public to come in and ask any questions you have about the Memorial...
Open houses will give locals a chance to ask questions about the Memorial Bridge
Good Shepherd donations
Good Shepherd receives $7,000 in total donations from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV
Wash Co. sheriff's office
Washington County Sheriff’s Office participates in ‘No Shave November’ to help raise money locally