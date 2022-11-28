Ava Barton signs with Saint Joseph’s University to play soccer

Ava Barton signs with Saint Joseph's University for soccer
Ava Barton signs with Saint Joseph's University for soccer(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ava Barton has concluded her soccer career with the Parkersburg South Lady Patriots, and she will be continuing it out east at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

Ava signed her letter of intent on Monday, as she takes the next step of her athletic journey at a Division I school on the east coast.

Ava plans to study Food Marketing while at Saint Joseph’s and says she wants to improve her fitness and skills ahead of starting her tenure with the Hawks women’s soccer team.

